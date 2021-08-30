My Hero Academia Promo Teases Twice's Agonizing Choice

✖

My Hero Academia knows a few things about trauma, and its villains have taken on tons of it in their time. From Shigaraki to Toga and Shirakumo, there are few baddies in the series who haven't dealt with life-altering damage. And soon, fans will see how Twice and his trauma shaped him into the man he is.

The whole thing came to light this week when My Hero Academia put out its synopsis for episode 110. It was there fans got an update on "Sad Man's Parade", and the promo promises to delve into Twice and his psychoses.

According to the synopsis, Twice will come into the spotlight this coming week when season five puts out a new episode. "Twice finds Toga, who fainted after the fight against Curious, and the two are attacked by strange people," the blurb reads.

"They were created by Chikazoku's quirk and are trying to capture Twice. So to save Toga, he will need to overcome his trauma...!"

At this point, there is no telling what kind of trauma this synopsis is talking about, but fans can take their guess. It is clear the baddie has been through a lot, and his personality disorder is proof enough. Twice disassociates plenty as is, and his disorder only worsens from there. So if Twice wants to save his friend, he is going to have to deal with his past one way or another.

If Twice does this all successfully, he will be one of several My Hero Academia villains to power up like this. Toga just managed to unlock a new power by facing her past, and it seems Shigaraki is well on his way. Dabi is also ready to join that list, but first, it is Twice's turn to shine front and center.

What do you think about this preview? Are you ready for My Hero Academia to explore Twice's story? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.