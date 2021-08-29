My Hero Academia Reveals Toga's Familiar First Crush

✖

My Hero Academia is still working through season five these days, and the show has uncovered one of its best arcs yet. The villains are thriving in the spotlight now that My Villain Academia is well underway. And along the way, it seems like fans were introduced to one of Toga's first crushes... who looks eerily familiar.

The whole thing came to light when My Hero Academia put its newest episode out with Toga in the lead. Season five gave Toga the chance to fight her own battle against Curious, and the villains didn't hold back against one another. In fact, Toga's desire to win prompted her to unlock a new power, but she only did so after reflecting on her past.

It was during this part of the episode Toga revealed her first crush to fans. The bloodthirsty girl managed to hide her wicked personality for years, but things came to a head during middle school. It was there Toga was pushed over the edge by a cute boy in her class, and the popular boy looks just like Izuku.

TOGA HAS A TYPE pic.twitter.com/nw8JRFSIoZ — Soul ( Avery ) ?! 60  MVA (@Bakudere_) August 28, 2021

As you can see above, the My Hero Academia close-up shows just how similar the two look. Izuku's green hair makes him easy to spot while Toga's crush rocks black hair. Obviously, their clothes differ as Saito is rocking a school uniform, but he has a fiery personality. The boy is shown picking a fight at school, and this bullish behavior does suit Izuku. He might not start the fight, but if Izuku needed to throw a punch to save someone, his decision would be easy to make.

The similarity between the boys extends even further, and it has to do with how Toga sees them. The girl had a crazed crush on Saito, and she ended up attacking him to take his blood as a treat. Now, Toga wants to do the same to Izuku, but the green-haired boy has training on his side to keep Toga away. That is, unless she gains even crazier powers as My Hero Academia continues.

Did this moment take you by surprise this weekend? Do you think this crush helped influence Toga's obsession with Deku? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.