My Hero Academia Unleashes Shemage's Creepiest Ace In The Hole

The battle between the rival classes of UA Academy in My Hero Academia continues with the playing field being made even in this latest installment as Class 1-A struggled to defeat the insane powers of 1-B, including Shemage's creepiest "ace in the hole" that uses her mastery over mushrooms in one of the most disturbing ways possible. The Joint Training Exercise Arc is just beginning the insane fights between 1-A and 1-B, netting Midoriya and his classmates one victory with the help of the aspiring hero known as Shinso and their own abilities.

While the combined power of Tokoyami, Can't Stop Twinkling, Creati, and Invisible Girl is certainly a force to be reckoned with, it ultimately wasn't enough to net them a big victory, as 1-B had plenty of surprises, one of which was Shemage's disturbing Quirk. As was revealed in the last installment, Shemage has the ability to sprout mushrooms all over the place for two to three hours, growing on objects and living beings that are within her range. On its face, this Quirk might seem relatively harmless, but the Class 1-B student was able to use this in a way that guaranteed her team victory.

With Can't Stop Twinkling, Creati, and Invisible Girl being brought down, Tokoyami, arguably the most powerful member of this Class 1-A team, was still attempting to net them a win. Unfortunately for the wielder of Dark Shadow, he didn't expect Shemage's most disturbing ability, which allowed her to grow mushrooms directly in Tokoyami's lungs, taking him out of the battle and ultimately scoring 1-B the win. With the Joint Training Exercise now seeing 1-A and 1-B tied at one win each, it's clear that this war between UA Academy rivals is far from over.

While the Joint Training Exercise Arc continues, there is more ahead for fans of My Hero Academia in this anime season, with the "My Villain Academia" and "Endeavor Agency" Arcs following this latest story. Needless to say, Season Five has plenty more surprises in store for fans of the massively popular Shonen franchise.

What did you think of Shemage's disturbing ability? Do you think 1-A will ultimately pull off a victory during this latest arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.