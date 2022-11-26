My Hero Academia Just Dealt One Hero a Brutal Injury

My Hero Academia Season 6 has gotten to a major new point in the fight against Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest episode made things even worse by dealing one of the heroes a brutal injury! It's been a pretty tough season for the heroes as a whole as following the initial raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's bases to take them by surprise, things have turned sour with Shigaraki's full arrival on the scene. Shota Aizawa has been key in making sure the villain can't use the full slate of his abilities from All For One, but that's going to change.

The previous episodes have shown just how powerful Shigaraki could be even without the use of his new quirks, but he's also gotten tired of being held back by Aizawa's Erasure. The previous cliffhanger saw him using his lone deleter bullet to strike Aizawa and almost erase the hero's quirk completely, but the newest episode reveals that while Aizawa was able to save his quirk...he ended up taking a much worse slate of injuries as a result of his trying to save himself.

What Happens to Eraser Head in My Hero Academia Season 6?

Episode 122 of My Hero Academia picks up right after Aizawa was hit with the deleter round, and he thinks about his students for a brief moment before making a quick decision. Resolving himself to do what's necessary, he quickly cuts off his foot at the ankle to make sure that the deleter round doesn't spread to the rest of his body after it hits. It likely saves his quirk overall, but Shigaraki uses the brief window afforded him to do some real damage after.

When Aizawa looks away from a moment to react to the pain, Shigaraki's quirks activate just enough that allow him to quickly reach Aizawa's face and grab a hold of it. Shoto and Izuku are able to save their teacher, but it's not before Shigaraki claws into Aizawa's face and closes his eyes for the rest of the battle. Now Shigaraki's able to use the full slate of his quirks once more, and the heroes have lost a key player to injury for now.

