My Hero Academia Unleashes Deku's Newest Power

My Hero Academia's sixth season has reached the climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc with its latest episode, and the newest release has seen Izuku Midoriya unleash a new power within One For All in the fight against Tomura Shigaraki! The All For One boosted villain has been a lot more trouble than the heroes have been able to keep up with, and even Izuku's help hasn't amounted to much thus far. Things seemed to be getting even worse when Shota Aizawa was made the direct target of Shigaraki's next major attack as the previous episode came to an end.

The newest episode picks up right after this and confirms that while Aizawa was able to save himself from losing his quirk completely, he indeed still has been taken out of the fight. This means that Shigaraki is now able to use all of the All For One quirks that are now in his body, and Izuku is trying his best to make sure the villain doesn't make contact with the ground and release a new wave of decay. Doing so unleashed the power of the seventh One For All user, Nana Shimura, and her quirk, Float.

Props to Deku's VA 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



His rage voice is just too good this time.



They way he answers back to Bakugo 🥶 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/vz1de3BPqy — 卂尺ㄚ乃 (@uraharyb) November 26, 2022

What is Deku's Newest One For All Power?

Episode 122 of My Hero Academia sees Izuku realize that he needs to keep Shigaraki from touching the ground as much as possible, and thus fully uses Nana Shimura's quirk, Float, to do so. Holding the villain and all of the other heroes in the air with Blackwhip while keeping them there with Float, it was revealed in a flashback that Izuku had actually been training in secret to help his body get more adjusted to moving in the air for when Shimura's quirk activated.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Might Have Nixed Two Big Heroes | My Hero Academia Preview Video Explodes With Bakugo

Gran Torino is able to confirm that Izuku's use of this ability is much like how Shimura used to wield it when she had One For All, and now Izuku's that much more of a force of nature with One For All. But given that Shigaraki has become an even more powerful monster, even this new quirk isn't really enough to turn the tables for long.

But how did you like seeing Izuku's newest One For All power? How are you liking his big fight against Shigaraki so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!