My Hero Academia Season 6 Debuts New Bakugo Poster

My Hero Academia just had one of the biggest showcases for Katsuki Bakugo yet this season with its newest episode, and the anime is celebrating his big moment in the spotlight with the debut of a special new poster highlighting the young hero! Season 6 of the anime might have started out great for the heroes when they managed to get the first surprise strike on the Paranormal Liberation Front's various scattered bases, but things quickly grew worse as the villains revealed they have much more powers up their sleeves than the heroes could have ever possibly been ready for.

With Season 6's newest episode putting more of a focus on Bakugo as he not only continues to worry about Izuku Midoriya as the heroes fight against Tomura Shigaraki, but he worries about how much more he needs to grow to keep up with everyone's efforts. This led him to making a key save as the episode came to an end, and the anime decided to celebrate this big time in the spotlight with a special new poster showing a much closer look at Bakugo from this season. Check it out below:

What Happens to Bakugo in My Hero Academia Episode 122?

Episode 122 of My Hero Academia sees Deku and Bakugo fighting against Shigaraki once more, but now the villain has the full access to all of the quirks given to him by All For One. Bakugo's mostly been relegated to the sidelines as Deku's One For All boosted powers are the only thing that can stand up to the villain's power. At the same time, he's also very worried about what this could mean for Deku as he knows that his power is what Shigaraki really wants.

This took a turn for the worse at the end of the newest episode as Bakugo starts to reflect on how much he's done to this point, and it was a performance that the anime honored with a special new poster for the hero. If you wanted to catch My Hero Academia's newest season (and the five that came before), you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll.

How did you like Bakugo's big moments in My Hero Academia's newest episode?