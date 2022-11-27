My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts With New Izuku and Bakugo Sketch

My Hero Academia has fans in their feelings right now, and we have the anime to thank. After all, season six promised it would be a wild one, and it has held up the promise. From life-or-death battles to shocking reveals, My Hero Academia is going off this season, and its latest episode just prompted one of its artists to post the most heart-wrenching art of Izuku and Bakugo.

As you can see below, the piece comes from nstime23 on Twitter. The user, who is better known as Shota Noguchi, is one of a few assistants overseeing My Hero Academia with creator Kohei Horikoshi. So when season six put out "Bakugo, Rising" this weekend, the artist felt it was right to tribute to the emotional episode with some special art.

Clearly, the sketch was done quickly, but it gets to the core of My Hero Academia's latest episode. The big update watched as Bakugo Katsuki did his best to support Izuku as the latter fought Shigaraki in the sky. With their quirks ready to go, Izuku nearly had his own power stolen, but Bakugo sacrificed himself to save Izuku. The episode ended with Bakugo being skewered by Shigaraki, and we've yet to see how Izuku took the shocking save.

Of course, this art gives us a good idea. The poor boy looks rattled by the fight, and Bakugo's injury has tipped him over the edge. Izuku's face here is that of a man in shock, and he is just moments away from going feral. As for Bakugo, the hero can do little but bleed out after being skewered, and he's going to need first aid like Gran Torino and Aizawa before him.

For manga readers, they know this sketch pretty well describes Izuku in the aftermath of Bakugo's sacrifice. The hero does lose rationale after seeing his friend injured. If you thought "Bakugo, Rising" was sad, things are only going to get worse when My Hero Academia drops its next episode. So if you are out of tissues at home, get some to dry your eyes before next weekend!

What do you think about this latest Bakugo tribute? Did this week's episode of My Hero Academia mess you up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.