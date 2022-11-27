My Hero Academia Creator Gets Emotional With New Deku and Bakugo Sketch

My Hero Academia's sixth season has tested Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo more than ever before as the fight with Tomura Shigaraki continues, and the creator behind it all is getting emotional with a new sketch for the two young heroes after their big moment in the newest episode of the anime! Season 6 might have started out with the heroes having a major advantage, but it soon became clear that the villains were really the ones that had the edge as Shigaraki joined the fight. The heroes weren't prepare for everything, and it's been eye opening for the youngest heroes especially.

The newest episode of the sixth season sees Deku and Bakugo pushing themselves beyond their limits as they are the only ones who know One For All can be the only thing to beat Shigaraki (and know how much they need to keep Shigaraki away from that power), and at the end of the episode Bakugo moves in a way he didn't expect as he wanted to save Deku at a critical moment. It's such a scene that My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi had to honor it with a special sketch for the two on Twitter:

Episode 122 of My Hero Academia is an especially critical one for Deku and Bakugo as they realize that Shigaraki has a lot more of All For One's abilities at his disposal. The only reason they're in the mix in the first place is because One For All is the only thing that can stack up against the villain, but at the same time, this puts Deku in a more precarious position than ever as Shigaraki has more opportunities to steal the ability and make himself stronger.

It's a push and pull that Bakugo has been struggling with as even through their tag team, Bakugo was unable to do any real damage to the villain. Watching Deku from afar, Bakugo gets even more frustrated at his own lack of ability in the face of Deku getting in so much danger. It shows how much closer the two of them have become, and it's what you can now check out with My Hero Academia Season 6 now streaming with Crunchyroll.

How are you liking Deku and Bakugo's dynamic in My Hero Academia Season 6?