My Hero Academia Promo Teases Lady Nagant's Grand Entrance

My Hero Academia's sixth season has been steadily giving fans looks at the fan favorite foe, Lady Nagant, and the promo for the next episode of the series is finally setting the stage for her grand entrance to the action! The sixth season has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime's run overall, and with it has thrust Izuku Midoriya into a new kind of Japan that has essentially be destroyed thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front arc. All For One is continuing to make his move by using the escaped Tartarus prisoners, and one of them is the highly anticipated Lady Nagant.

The newest opening theme sequence for My Hero Academia gave fans the first look at Lady Nagant, and it was soon revealed that she was actually one of the many villains that was being kept in the Tartarus prison. Being able to escape thanks to All For One's big prison break, it now seems like she's jumping into the fray as one of the assassins being sent by the villain to take down Deku. You can check out how the series teases her in full with the promo for Episode 133 below (as spotted by @mhastruggletwt on Twitter):

How to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 133

Episode 133 of My Hero Academia is titled "Hired Gun," the promo for the episode sees Deku teasing it as such, "I defeated the villains who escaped prison as I searched for Shigaraki, who wasn't showing himself. While I was doing this, an assassin from All For One appears before me. Her name is Lady Nagant. Once a hero, her bullets are now aimed at me." As the series gets ready to bring her to the center of the action, this preview teases there's a lot more to this new foe than expected.

But it won't be too much longer before we get to see what this means for Deku going forward as he'll have to deal with assassins alongside taking down as many of the villains as he can. This is all while he's trying to make One For All as strong as he can before his eventual rematch, and it's quite a lot for the young hero to juggle as the anime makes its way through the Final Act.

What are you hoping to see from Lady Nagant's full debut into action with My Hero Academia's anime?