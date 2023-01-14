My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Lady Nagant's Voice Actor, Character Design

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series with the newest episode of the anime, and the sixth season is celebrating by revealing who the voice behind the massively popular Lady Nagant with a close look at her character design for the anime! After everything that went down in the first half of the season last Fall, Season 6's final episodes now see Japan in the wake of the chaos caused by the war between the heroes and villains. Things are only going to get messier with some new faces joining the fray soon too.

The newest opening theme of the series gave fans the first look at one of the Final Act saga's big new characters that manga fans have been waiting to see animated, and now with the newest episode revealing that Lady Nagant as one of the many prisoners escaping from Tartarus, the series has confirmed that Atsumi Tanezaki (Spy x Family's Anya Forger, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Hinatsuru) will be voicing her in the anime! Check out a close look at her character design for My Hero Academia Season 6 below:

Who Is Lady Nagant?

Without giving away too much about what to expect from the newest character joining the My Hero Academia anime, Lady Nagant is one of the prisoners who was within Tartarus that was able to escape thanks to All For One's big attack on the prison. She is one of the many big foes that Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes will need to face during the course of the now active Tartarus Escapees arc (otherwise known as the "Dark Deku" arc by fans), and opens up some big questions about the actual nature of the Public Safety Commission.

A big thread throughout the sixth season's latest episodes have been how the heroes aren't fully acting in humanity's interests, and with the villains blowing this all up with Dabi's big declaration to the world during the Paranormal Liberation Front War in the first half of the season, now we'll begin to see even more of this fraying of hero society. Lady Nagant is a big reason this pushes forward.

