My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First Look at Lady Nagant

My Hero Academia has finally returned for the second half of Season 6 of the series, and the new opening theme sequence has shared the first look at how the fan favorite new character, Lady Nagant, will look in the anime series! The first half of the season wrapped up its run last Fall with the final moments of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and now the series has returned with the second half of its episodes as Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes reflect on all of the damage that has taken place thus far. But this is only the beginning of the trouble for the heroes.

Now that Season 6 of the series is making its way through the final moments of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, it's also setting the stage for the start of the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series. This includes some big introductions like Lady Nagant, who plays a big role in a fight coming to the anime, and now fans got to see the first look at this new foe in action with the new opening theme for Season 6:

LADY NAGANT IN NEW OP pic.twitter.com/RxWPZhBBEr — Daily Lady Nagant (@DailyLadyNagant) January 6, 2023

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia Season 6

My Hero Academia is now back up and running with Season 6 of the anime following a brief break for the holidays, and there are some intense things coming for Deku and the other young heroes of Class 1-A before it's all over. It's yet to be fully revealed how much of the manga these final episodes of the season will cover, but with Nagant being teased there's already a ton of reasons to catch up with the anime before Season 6 comes to an end.

You can currently find the previous five seasons of My Hero Academia now streaming with Crunchyroll, and the first half of Season 6 as well alongside the new episodes as they release in Japan.