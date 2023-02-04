My Hero Academia Season 6 Hypes Dark Deku Arc With New Trailer

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original story with the newest episode of the series, and the newest trailer for Season 6 teases what is coming next with the first major look at the Dark Hero arc! The first half of the season saw Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes take major losses from the villains during the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and the second half of the season has spent its first few episodes exploring the immediate fallout of such a massive status quo shifting battle for the series ahead.

With the anime kicking off the Tartarus Escapees arc in full with the newest episode, it's time for the anime to move into the series' Final Act overall. This begins with the "Dark Hero" arc, which has been marked by fans as the "Dark Deku" arc as fans see the young hero take on a very intense look as he heads through the streets of Japan on his own to take down as many of the escaped villains as he can while utilizing the full range of One For All's abilities. Check out the new trailer for Season 6's take on this arc below:

What is My Hero Academia's Dark Deku Arc?

Episode 18 of My Hero Academia Season 6 (the 131st episode of the series overall) saw Izuku officially leaving the U.A. Academy school while revealing his One For All secret to the rest of his former Class 1-A classmates. As Japan continues to fall into chaos thanks to the prisoners that All For One had freed, Izuku has now taken it upon himself to put a stop to all the villains and figure out his powers as fast as he possibly can. Now the series is speeding towards its end from this point on.

It's only going to get more intense from this point on as the manga is still making its way through the Final Act of the series with its latest chapters. There's a question of where Season 6 will come to an end given everything that still needs to go down, but we're about to see even more emotional turmoil much like we have been seeing in the episodes so far.

What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia's Dark Deku arc this season? Where do you think this season will come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!