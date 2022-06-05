My Hero Academia Announces Second Season 6 OVA

✖

My Hero Academia is moving full speed ahead with its final act in the manga, and of course, the anime team is hard at work on season six. In the meantime, fans are keeping their eyes fixed on a set of OVAs slated to drop this year. Now, the first details about this batch's second OVA have gone live, and it will keep a close eye on Endeavor once it drops.

According to Bones, the studio is working on a special dedicated to Deku and his most recent internship. The second OVA for season six will follow Izuku as he works with Endeavor, Katsuki, and Shoto to take down an original villain called Smiley. As you can see below, a poster was released for the My Hero Academia OVA, and it highlights our heroes along with their mentor.

My Hero Academia OVA key visual revealed! Titled, “Laugh! As if you are in Hell”



Plot features Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki during their internship at Endeavor’s agency where they take on the villain “Smiley.” pic.twitter.com/xBDjTO3sQM — Atsu 🍭 (@Atsushi101X) June 3, 2022

\Oh, and Burnin is there of course. The fiery sidekick is never far from Endeavor, and her fanbase will be happy to see her on this mission. After all, Katsuki likes to spat with Burnin, and the hero knows how to dish his heat right back.

According to reports, this OVA will be titled "Laugh! As If You Are in Hell" which suits Endeavor. At this point, My Hero Academia fans know little about the episode's original villain, but Smiley certainly sounds creepy enough. Let's just hope he doesn't have a quirk like Ms. Joke, yeah?

Of course, this is the second OVA announced for My Hero Academia season six. The first was shared some weeks ago, and it will follow our heroes as they play a wild game of baseball. Characters like Kirishima, Amajiki, and more will suit up to play a no-holds game with quirks allowed. And of course, the show itself will return this fall with season six and one of the series' most intense arcs to date.

What do you think of this latest OVA announcement? Are you excited to see more of this trio's internship? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.