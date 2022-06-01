My Hero Academia Has Fans Blushing Over Some New Mirko Art

My Hero Academia has tons of pros on its side, and when it comes to its heroines, few can match Mirko. The pro hero is one of the top ranking in Japan, and their fiery spirit livened up My Hero Academia as soon as she appeared. Of course, this means Mirko has an army of fans including one of the manga’s assistants. And now, the fanbase is blushing all thanks to one of that artist’s recent sketches.

So you have been warned! There is fan-service ahead, and My Hero Academia fans might not survive the shock if you are not prepared.

https://twitter.com/nstime23/status/1531292556805296129?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The piece comes courtesy of nstime23 on Twitter as one of Kohei Horikoshi’s assistants run the page. Over the years, the artist has become a favorite with fans given their extracurricular sketches. In the past, they have inked tons of Mirko artwork inspired by Megan Thee Stallion and more. So when they drew a boudoir-inspired piece for Mirko, everyone began to blush online.

It seems even nstime23 even caught on to the whole ordeal. In a follow-up tweet, the My Hero Academia assistant shared some of their most risqué pieces of Mirko and promised to ink more of the heroine given how much attention they received. “I’ve been recognized as the person who draws Mirko very strongly, so I will draw more,” they wrote.

Of course, Mirko has become a hot topic with fans regardless of her online tributes. The pro is fighting with Bakugo Katsuki in the manga’s final act these days. Pitted against Shigaraki, Mirko and Bakugo have become a dream team of sorts, so fans are rooting for them in a big way. And clearly, netizens are geeking out over Mirko’s double life online.

What do you think of this latest set of Mirko tributes? Does My Hero Academia need to better utilize this heroine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.