My Hero Academia Art Imagines Shinso’s Pro Hero Future

Although My Hero Academia‘s Sports Festival arc had the majority of the focus on characters we were already acquainted with, the most intriguing moments came from the new addition to the series, Hitoshi Shinso. The General Department student seemed to have it out for those who managed to make it into the hero course, and fans learned about his surprising desire to use his brainwashing powers to become a hero.

Series creator Kohei Horikoshi planted this idea early into the series, and while fans have yet to see whether or not Shinso will become a fully fledged hero, this idea was strong enough to get fans imagining what his heroic future would look like. One artist has provided a particularly strong take, and you can see the results below:

신소 테크웨어 넘 찰떡 pic.twitter.com/TxW47fRjRp — 갸 (@gya_00) July 1, 2019

Artist @gya_00 (who you can find on Twitter here) shared the above take on Shinso’s pro hero future to Twitter, and it’s a pretty solid argument of how his future look could end up being. It was revealed in a recent arc of the manga that Shinso was getting training from Aizawa, much like Midoriya was taken under All Might’s wing, and this art imagines that Shinso carries Aizawa’s ideologies into his adulthood.

Eraserhead’s pro look isn’t considerably flashy as it was stated that he tends to work solo under the guise of darkness. This art imagines Shinso does the same, and is look is as subdued as his former teacher’s. With some stealth military gear protecting his body, his main look still is sure to incorporate his scarf and vocal cord technology.

If his future hero look is anything close to this, fans would surely be happy with the results. In any case, seeing Shinso in a more heroic capacity would likely be welcome for sure.

