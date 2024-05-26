One Piece Finally Brings Vivi Back to the Anime

One Piece has finally brought Princess Nefertari Vivi to the anime with the newest episode of the Egghead Arc! One Piece: Egghead Arc is now in the midst of setting up its next chaotic phase as Luffy and the Straw Hats have been attempting to pinpoint Dr. Vegapunk so that they can freely escape from the future island laboratory. But while they are involved in their own troubles, fans have been steadily getting updates on what is happening in the rest of the world while the World Government is quickly closing in on them. And these updates mean we get to see some characters we haven't seen in a while!

With previous outside look on other islands revealed returns from long missing characters like Monkey D. Garp in previous episodes, One Piece: Egghead Arc is now revealing how the rest of the world is seeing what's going down on Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory. A new update in One Piece Episode 1106 reveals how Morgans is taking the news and twisting it so it seems like the Straw Hats are holding the scientist hostage, and it's also shockingly revealed that both Vivi and Wapol are there with him as well as he's hiding them from someone.

Vivi Returns to the One Piece Anime

One Piece Episode 1106 sees Vivi making her grand return to the anime to protest a story Morgans is writing up about the Straw Hats. Knowing Luffy would never do something like keep Dr. Vegapunk hostage, she's distressed over the fact that the news would write up such a story. It's here that Wapol's revealed to be there as well, and explains that Vivi should not speak against Morgans this way because he's giving them shelter from the World Government as they could wipe the both of them out instantly.

It's unclear as to why Vivi and Wapol are hiding from the World Government, and what their current situation is, but Morgans teases how intense it might be as he reveals that Vivi had been crying until shortly before her return to the anime in the newest episode. With the Egghead Arc continuing to release more of its episodes and teasing even more reveals to come, we'll likely get a new update on Vivi's current situation before too long.

If you wanted to catch the newest episodes of the One Piece: Egghead Arc, you can now find them streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.