Mashle: Magic and Muscles Sequel Anime Announced

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has announced the anime is coming back with a new sequel entry! Mashle: Magic and Muscles ended its run with the second half of its second season earlier this year with one of the most viral opening themes of the year so far. Mashle: Magic and Muscles ended its run right in the middle of the Divine Visionary Arc, so a potential continuation of the franchise seemed on the table considering how much left from Hajime Komoto's original manga series there is still left to adapt. Thankfully, the anime is indeed coming back with something new!

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has announced that a new sequel anime is now in the works, but there are still many details about the new project left unrevealed. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not this is a third season of the TV anime, OVA special, or even a potential feature film, nor has there been a release window, date, or staff revealed as of the time of this publication. But you can check out the announcement teaser for the Mashle: Magic and Muscles sequel anime project below featuring footage from the first two seasons.

Where Can I Watch Mashle?

If you wanted to catch up with the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime, you can check out the anime's first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Mashle: Magic and Muscles as such, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

Mashle: Magic and Muscles' original manga run is now complete (which even came back for a special sequel chapter), and you can find all of the chapters available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.