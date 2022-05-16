My Hero Academia Explains the Secret Behind Shoto's Special New Move

✖

My Hero Academia has fully unleashed Shoto Todoroki's new ultimate move, and has explained the secret behind the development of this special technique with the newest chapter of the series! Heading into the final fight between he and Dabi, Shoto had notably taken the entire Todoroki family struggle onto his shoulders in order to fully air out the trauma that he and his brother shared over their past with his father. At the same time, Shoto himself had been struggling to come up with some kind of way to fight against Dabi's terribly hot flames and came up with some entirely unique to himself.

The previous chapter had kicked off the final fight between Shoto and Dabi in full, and it was revealed that Shoto had developed a version of the Flashfire Fist his dad uses but was struggling in order to heat it up at the same kind of reckless speed that Dabi was destroying his body with. It was teased that Shoto had been fueling his fire with more of his ice powers to compensate, and the newest chapter reveals that Shoto has indeed figured out how to use his cold and hot techniques in a new kind of harmony for his new ultimate move.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 352 of My Hero Academia goes back in time to show when Shoto explains the usage of his new move to Izuku Midoriya, and it is indeed a different kind of version of Endeavor's Flashfire Fist. He explains that while it's tough to maintain the form for long, he has figured out how to elevate the original technique by using his heart to use both his left and right sides at the same time. It creates a sort of cold flame that allows him to pump heated and chilled blood through his heart to stabilize his body and the move itself.

It's a move that is unique to his combined abilities, and thus he soon uses an even more powerful version of it against Dabi with his true ultimate move, the Great Glacial Aegir, which sends a massive wave of icy flames through the area around him following a directly powerful punch. But what do you think? How do you like Shoto's new icy and hot techniques? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!