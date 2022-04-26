My Hero Academia Theory Teases How Shoto's New Move Will Stop Dabi

✖

My Hero Academia fans know the Todoroki family is a hot mess, and honestly? They wouldn't have it any other way. Over the years, the fandom has crafted theories upon theories trying to figure the family out, and a good few of them have panned out in recent months. And in the wake of Shoto's new ultimate move, well – netizens are speculating how the attack could really lead to Dabi's defeat.

The whole thing came to light this week when My Hero Academia put out its new chapter. It was there fans checked in on Shoto as he prepared to face his older brother head-on. While Endeavor takes on All For One, Shoto demanded he be the one to take on Dabi, and the baddie has shown just how hot his flames can get. But as expected, Shoto has created a counter to Dabi that only he can do.

According to this new theory, Shoto's original Flashfire Fist technique isn't just about offense. Chapter 351 introduced the move's Phosphor variant to the world, and it seems to use both sides of Shoto's power. In fact, the final page of chapter 351 shows the boy wielding fire across his body, but the flames might do more than burn.

After all, Phosphor is a real thing, and its scientific definition packs a punch. For those who don't know, phosphor is a material or substance that can absorb high energy and convert them into a stable low-energy form. Phosphors also exhibit phosphorescence, a type of light emitted without exuding heat or any type of combustion. The process of phosphorescence involves specific electron movements that take time to build up. And if you read chapter 351, well – you know it took Shoto quite some time to build up his new technique while Dabi raged.

If Shoto's move works at last like real-life phosphor, fans theorize the move will somehow give the hero the ability to withstand Dabi's flames. Right now, the older man shoots flames too hot to touch. Even Endeavor would burn against that fire, but if Shoto covers himself in a layer of phosphor, he would be able to fight Dabi at close range. And as a bonus, the layer would allow him to better regulate his own temperature for quirk control.

For now, My Hero Academia fans have to wait and see how Shoto uses his new move, but the technique gives plenty away by its name alone. It seems the youngest Todoroki has found a way to embrace both halves of his quirk at once. And as such, he is now the only person capable of defeating the monster his father helped create.

What do you make of this latest theory? How do you think My Hero Academia will handle this fight going forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.