‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Special EDM Track From Slushii

When it comes to anime and music, hip hop has a tight connection, but that isn’t the only genre showing up for the medium. Plenty of EDM producers and MCs have a thing for anime, and one of the genre’s hottest stars just gave My Hero Academia a huge shout out.

After all, it isn’t everyday a chart-topping MC makes a song for a series, and Slushii didn’t hold back his gift for Kirishima.

Recently, Viz Media shared a new video it did to honor its upcoming volume release of My Hero Academia. The publisher will put volume 16 out in English soon, and Viz teamed up with Slusii to make a motion manga promo for the debut.

As you can see above, the clip highlights just part of volume 16 and hones in on a favorite UA Academy student. Kirishima has become one of the go-to kids in Class 1-A, and this motion manga dives into his origins. As the boy teams up with Fat Gum to take down a mysterious villain, Kirishima finds his hardening quirk tested like never before.

On the verge of losing, Kirishima is forced to pass his own limits in order to ensure Fat Gum a chance to beat the baddie. Slushii made a rather emotional score to suit Kirishima’s uncertain flashbacks to his past, but the EDM track picks up when hero gets back into battle. Despite his defenses being crack, Kirishima is able to give Fat Gum just enough time to line up a perfect attack on their opponent, and the Pro Hero stresses the victory all falls to Kirishima for surpassing his own limits.

In a separate video, Viz took time to interview Slushii about his anime interests, and the producer admits he’s been into the medium for quite some time. Not only is the musician a fan of My Hero Academia, but Slushii admits his first entry point to anime was through Naruto. Now, the producer finds himself as a part of anime’s quickly growing fandom, and Slushii’s music has helped given My Hero Academia its own spin now.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.