‘My Hero Academia’ Meets ‘Spider-Verse’ in This Powerful Crossover

My Hero Academia is the superhero series that keeps on giving. The franchise has become a popular anime and manga because of its vibrant heroes, and it seems one is meeting up with a favorite Marvel character.vSome new artwork proves how well a “My Hero Academia: Into the Spider-Verse” works.

Over on Reddit, an artist by the name of oroxoss shared their crossover. The piece, which can be seen below, imagines how Izuku Midoriya would fit into the world of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it works pretty perfectly.

The artwork pieces together a famous scene from Into the Spider-Verse with the shonen hit. The animated film nears its climax with a scene of Miles Morales embracing his inner Spider-Man for the first time. The young hero is seen thinking back to advice his mentor Peter Parker gave him, and the older superhero tells Miles to take a leap of faith.

In this mash-up, it is All Might guiding Midoriya to embrace his hero.

“All Might, when will I know I’m ready,” Izuku asks.

“You won’t, Young Midoriya. It’s just a leap of faith,” All Might answers.

The final panel sees Izuku jumping much like Miles does in his feature film. The anime hero is drawn in a more casual version of his green costume, but his red Nike kicks are on full display. The look is topped off with a face mask, and its kinetic aesthetic has given fans goose bumps.

So, do you think these series pair well with one another? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

