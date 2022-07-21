My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Hypes The Big Three's First Team Up

My Hero Academia is heating up in the final fight between the heroes and villains, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is hyping the Big Three's first real team up in the series so far. When they were first introduced to the series, the Big Three became a huge point of interest as it had revealed what the top students of U.A. Academy were truly capable of. While we got to see just that over the course of the Shie Hassaikai arc, it was a far cry from actually seeing them working together as the team they were first introduced as.

Then things got even more complicated as the series continued as when Mirio Togata had lost his quirk at the end of the arc, it wasn't until the Paranormal Liberation Front War that he got his abilities back. Now with the final war kicking up against Tomura Shigaraki as all of the heroes struggle to deal any kind of damage to the villain, the Big Three are stepping up to the plate as the only ones who can buy some more time against the villain while Izuku Midoriya tries to make his way to the sky high U.A. Academy.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 359 of My Hero Academia continues the fight against Shigaraki, and while Bakugo and the others heroes tried their best, it was nowhere near enough to do any real harm to the villain. As the dust begins to settle once more, Mirio, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado reunite on the battlefield. The three of them open up about the fact that they wanted a proper graduation ceremony, and it's quite clear that the three of them are not confident that they will be able to make it through their battle with their lives. But as Mirio states, the three of them really just want to buy as much time as possible.

The Big Three remain one of those key additions to the franchise that never quite lived up to the promise of how much they would be involved in the future of the series, and the final moments of this chapter tease that we'll get to see some of that in action. At the very least, it's a chance to see them working together in a way we have never really seen within the proper canon of the manga series.