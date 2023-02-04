My Hero Academia, Trigun Stampede, and More English Dubs Hit With Sudden Delay

My Hero Academia, Trigun Stampede, Blue Lock, and more English dubbed releases from the Winter 2023 anime schedule have been hit with a sudden delay! The Winter 2023 anime schedule is now halfway through its run as many fans have flocked to any number of releases that have stood out to them for the past few weeks. But for those fans more interested in the English dub versions, they have just started out their journey for this newest wave of anime. But unfortunately, those fans are going to have to wait some extra time before the next episode. But not too much time.

Crunchyroll has announced that due to inclement weather delays in the Dallas area this past week, the English dubbed schedule has been hit with a delay of its own. This means that the next releases have been bumped a bit, but thankfully there are already new release dates in place for those who are anxiously awaiting the next episodes of My Hero Academia., Buddy Daddies, Vinland Saga Season 2, and more. The breakdown for the new English dubbed release dates break down as such:

(Photo: Orange / TOHO Animation)

Which English Dubs Have Been Delayed?

February 9

Revenger Episode 3

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Episode 3

February 10

Buddy Daddies Episode 3

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Episode 3

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had it Made Season 2 Episode 3

February 11

Blue Lock Episode 15

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement Episode 3

My Hero Academia Episode 129

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World Episode 3

Trigun Stampede Episode 3

February 12

By The Grace of the Gods Season 2 Episode 3

Handyman Saitou in Another World Episode 3

February 13

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 3

February 14

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity will Save the World Episode 3

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague Episode 3

February 15

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. Season 2 Episode 3

February 17

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Northern War – Northern War Episode 3

February 19

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 2

Which English dubs have you been enjoying the most this Winter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!