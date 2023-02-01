Trigun Stampede Has Unleashed Anime's New Thirst Trap

These days, the anime industry knows what fans want, and what they want is simple. Regardless of their fandom, netizens will never say no to cute characters, and the industry keeps churning them out in spades. Guys like Gojo have had a vice grip on the scene for years, and now, it looks like Trigun Stampede has brought out anime's newest thirst trap.

And who might it be? Well, as much as we love Vash, we are not talking about the Stampede. We are talking about the one and only Nicholas D. Wolfwood, of course.

Trigun Stampede did not disappoint with the debut of Mr. Wolfwood pic.twitter.com/dhVaKCcvRu — Satsuki The Despair (@SatsukiDaSavage) January 30, 2023

As you can see in the slides below, the thirst for Wolfwood is real, and can you blame fans? The character has been a dark and broody favorite since their anime debut years ago. Now, Studio Orange has revamped the character, and their Punisher Cross has fans begging for a lesson. Trigun Stampede made the fighter's appeal clear with his recent debut. And for better or worse, Wolfwood will be sticking around the reboot for awhile to come.

If you are not caught up with Trigun Stampede, you should know it is easy to catch up. The series is streaming on Crunchyroll with new episodes going out weekly. As for the original Trigun series, it can be found on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So if you need info on Yasuhiro Nightow's hit space western, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Vash the Stampede is a wanted man with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. The price on his head is a fortune, and his path of destruction reaches across the arid wastelands of a desert planet. Unfortunately, most encounters with the spiky-haired gunslinger don't end well for the bounty hunters who catch up with him; someone almost always gets hurt – and it's never Vash. Oddly enough, for such an infamous fugitive, there's no proof that he's ever taken a life. In fact, he's a pacifist with a doughnut obsession who's more doofus than desperado. There's a whole lot more to him than his reputation lets on – Vash the Stampede definitely ain't your typical outlaw."