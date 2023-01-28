Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 5 Teaser: Watch

Trigun Stampede is off and running with Act 2 of its new reboot series, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the teaser trailer for Episode 5 of the anime! The new reboot series taking on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise has introduced fans to a whole new version of the series' world and characters with the first few episodes of the series so far. The newest episode of the series clinched this with one of the final members of the key main cast, and now even more can go down as the series revs up.

As Nicholas D. Wolfwood has joined up with Vash the Stampede and the others with the latest episode of the series, now they will be getting into even wilder adventures together. This also means some bigger fights as well as the teaser trailer for Episode 5 of the series is gearing up Vash and Wolfwood for a fight against their biggest enemy yet. Now it's just a matter of seeing what could be coming next by checking out the promo for Trigun Stampede Episode 5 below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 5

Episode 5 of Trigun Stampede is titled "Blessed Child," and is currently scheduled to premiere on Saturday, February 4. Now that "Act 2" of the series has kicked off (as the reboot has yet to confirm how many new episodes it will be running for), if you wanted to catch up with the new reboot series thus far before it gets too far into its run, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this brand new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, they tease Trigun Stampede as such:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

What are you hoping to see from Trigun Stampede's next episode? How are you liking the reboot series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!