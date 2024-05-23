My Hero Academia to Bring UA High School to Life for New Event

The world of My Hero Academia is downright massive. From the inner workings of hero society to its criminal underworld, the universe is fleshed out. Since its debut, My Hero Academia has spent plenty of time building up UA High School as the place marks a new home for Deku. And thanks to a new report, we have learned the series is planning a special event that will bring UA High School into the real world.

Yes, you read that right. UA High School is about to open up to visitors. According to a new report from Japan, a new event called UA High School – Open School is in the works, and it will allow attendees to experience life as an actual UA student.

So far, the details on this My Hero Academia event are sparse, but current reports suggest it will begin this July. The open house event will recreate parts of UA High School at multiple locations across Japan. Once fans arrive, they will be able to buy exclusive merch, eat specialized food, and take part in unique games. So if Aizawa asks you to measure your grip strength, well – don't be too surprised.

As you can imagine, fans of My Hero Academia are always ready to learn more about UA High School. The location is an iconic one in the anime as it is a pillar for Class 1-A. We have seen time and again how our heroes will fight to protect the school when threatened. And soon, fans of the series will get to check out the school for itself.

If you want to check out UA High School on screen, My Hero Academia season seven just started and is now streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

