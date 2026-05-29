My Hero Academia Unveils New Look At Best Girl in Latest Release

Based on Kohei Horikoshi’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, My Hero Academia reached new heights of popularity after its anime debut. The anime concluded its final season in December last year, giving a bittersweet farewell to fans who had supported the story for several years. While the anime is popular on its own, the manga etched its name into history as one of the best-selling series of all time, with over 100 million copies in circulation across the globe. The manga series reached its conclusion in 2024, and the final volume has also been released internationally. Although the main story has already ended, the series returns with new updates on spin-offs, games, and more for fans to engage with.

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The latest trailer of My Hero Ultra Rumble introduces Mirko as a playable character in Season 17. It’s a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Byking and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One. Fans will be able to see her in action starting May 27th, 2026. Mirko is one of the few pro heroes who continued working even after the Final War. Thanks to her powers and gorgeous design, she has always been a fan-favorite character, which makes this update all the more exciting. The trailer also shares a new look at the series’s best girl as she jumps into action wearing an athleisure outfit.

What’s Next For The My Hero Academia Franchise?

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

Even though the main story already ended, the franchise has enough projects planned for the coming years to keep the series relevant. This includes anime and manga spin-offs and even video games. While the anime was supposed to have concluded in Season 8, the true finale was released this month in a special episode titled My Hero Academia: More. It adapts Chapter 431, an extra chapter, released exclusively in the final Volume 42 of the manga. The episode wraps up the incredible story while centering around Class 1-A students, U.A.’s Big Three, and the pro heroes after an eight-year time skip.

Additionally, the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year and will keep announcing more exciting projects for fans. The anime even launched a new website specifically for sharing all kinds of updates on the anniversary projects. My Hero Academia is set to return with a new anime short, titled “I am a hero too,” centering around Eri and her life after the final war.

It’s an adaptation of the one-shot manga from the 2025 fanbook Boku no Hero Academia: Ultra-Age, where Eri strives towards her goal. The girl dreamed of becoming a singer after being inspired by the performance of Class 1-A during the school festival, and making others smile through her performance. The anime will be released on August 3rd, 2026, and will likely be streaming on Crunchyroll, where you can catch up with the rest of the series, films, and the special episode.

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