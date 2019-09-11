USA Athlete Noah Lyles Spotted At Race With My Hero Academia Gear

My Hero Academia continues to gain more notoriety around the world, with celebrities and athletes paying homage to the story of Midoriya Izuku and his classmates in UA Academy. With the franchise heading to its fourth, and perhaps biggest, season this fall, fans of the series are looking for any reference to the anime that they can find during the build up. Look no further as keen eyed fanatics have managed to find that Noah Lyles is a fan of the wildly popular anime, sporting some socks that will surely allow him to go “Plus Ultra” during his races.

Reddit User Nato23 managed to spot the My Hero Academia socks, that clearly pays homage to Midoriya and attempts to access the power of both One For All along with Izuku’s mastery of cowling in general:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Noah Lyles, for those unfamiliar with the speedy athlete, who specializes in track and field, managing to win several gold metals in sporting events around the world. At only twenty two years old, Noah clearly has a long career ahead of him and you could do worse than promoting the anime franchise My Hero Academia to put a spring in your step.

While Midoriya manages to use the power of One For All to bounce around from locale to locale, focusing the quirk into his legs primarily, he’s hardly the fastest character currently attending UA Academy. Pound for pound, Tenya Iida and his quirk which allows gusts of air to blast forth from his body is the fastest student of the UA Academy, blasting from spot to spot with his unique quirk.

What do you think of Noah Lyles’ shout out to My Hero Academia? Do you know of any other athletes that call upon the power of One For All? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.