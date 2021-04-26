My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is Reportedly Nearing its Finale

✖

My Hero Academia's big Vigilantes spin-off prequel series is reportedly nearing its finale! Vigilantes might have started off as an interesting experiment playing around in the world of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia years before the events of that main series, but as fans have seen through its 100 chapter long run thus far, the series has morphed into something new altogether. We have seen some key events play out in the Vigilantes spin-off, and even some crossovers with the main series and now it looks like this spin-off could be heading towards its end.

As noted in a new report from Manga Mogura RE on Twitter, Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series is heading toward its "last spurt" with only a few volumes left for the series. This report should be taken with a grain of salt, but does make sense for where the spin-off is currently at with the newest Naruhata War arc kicked off in the 100th chapter of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This milestone chapter kicks off a new phase of what had already felt like the final arc of the series. Beginning with Koichi Haimawari debating his retirement from his duty as The Crawler now that he would soon be graduating from college and entering the work force, but things quickly took a dark turn. Kazuho Haneyama was worried about confessing her romantic feelings, and soon this made her fall prey to Number Six's ploy.

After Koichi's first battle with Number Six, the villain's defeat has kicked off a much more chaotic battle. Now dubbed "The Naruhata War," Number Six has sent his proto-Nomu weapons into Koichi's town and is causing chaos at every turn. Now pro heroes have started to fight against them, and at the same time, have begun hunt Koichi as a criminal due to his perceived role in Number Six's plot.

This seems like a pretty massive arc to end the spin-off series on should it be what the series is planning. This final battle will settle Koichi's place among the heroes, and will likely see him retire or move on to a proper role as a pro hero. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not the series does end.

What do you think? Surprised to hear that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes could be coming to an end soon? How are you liking the spin-off series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!