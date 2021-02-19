My Hero Academia Approves a Shocking Arrest Warrant for One Hero

✖

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has taken more than a few opportunities to travel into the past of UA Academy, giving us some of the events of major characters such as Eraserhead, Present Mic, Midnight, Mirko, and Fat Gum, but the spin-off series as traveled back to the present to give fans a surprising arrest warrant for one of its biggest characters. In the present, Crawler is still dealing with Pop Step's recent brush with death that might have changed the world created by Kohei Horikoshi that takes place outside of the events of the recent War Arc.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Chapter 95, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for the spin-off series.

Crawler has always been the protagonist of this spin-off series, operating outside of the law to fight villains in ways that the official crime fighters have not been able to, but it seems as if his hero days in the shadows might be coming to an end as the police have issued an arrest warrant for Koichi Haimawara. With Vigilantes set to end in the near future, it would certainly make sense for Crawler to give up his superhero career, whether it be via his own doing or thanks to the authorities that are looking to put a stop to his battles in the seedy underbelly of the city.

"Vigilantism is a backup plan for when official law and order institutions fall short. There may be a grain of truth to that idea but, as the authorities, we can't allow ourselves to rely on outlaws. To do so would be to admit that the justice system has failed."

Detective Tsukauchi, who has been a part of both Vigilantes and the main series since both arrived on the scene, is clearly on board with bringing vigilantes to justice in his city, despite his history with Crawler, as he vows to "take back the reins" of the city he protects.

This chapter clearly takes place prior to the events of the War Arc, as Midnight is still alive and Eraserhead still has all of his extremities but it still holds big repercussions for the world of My Hero Academia as a whole.

Do you think this marks the end of Crawler's hero career?