My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Eraserhead's Vigilante Clash

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has given manga readers a new aspect of the world of UA Academy, following heroes who operate outside of the law like Crawler, and the latest installment of the spin-off has set up a giant clash between Vigilante and a familiar figure. This is hardly the first time that Aizawa has been featured in the series, with a past storyline taking us into the early days of Eraserhead at UA Academy not as a teacher, but as a student learning the ropes to becoming a hero alongside the likes of Midnight and Present Mic.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Chapter 94, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

In the latest installment of Vigilantes, the gauntlet has been thrown by both the police and the professional heroes of the world when it comes to those crime fighters operating outside of the law, with Crawler in the crossfire. As the young protagonist of the spin-off series attempts to save the life of his friend Pop Step, being stalked by a shadowy villain, professional heroes such as Ingenium, Edgeshot, and Best Jeanist, draw a line in the sand. With these top heroes attempting to stop Crawler for his own good, the slippery hero manages to get by each of them.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Unfortunately for Crawler, the chapter ends with perhaps his biggest obstacle in Eraserhead. As fans of My Hero Academia know, Aizawa wasn't always the teacher of the students of Class 1-A, but operated in the shadows as a vigilante much like Crawler had and promises to give the young hero his biggest obstacle to date. With Eraserhead's experience, he seems like the perfect match to bring Crawler into custody.

The world of Vigilantes has yet to receive an anime adaptation but it is certainly something that fans are waiting to see, with there being plenty of material for a television series to cover. On top of these current events, the series also dove into the past of Eraserhead and allowed fans to learn more about the hero who would take a prominent place in the franchise.

How do you foresee this battle between the vigilante of the present and the vigilante of the past going down?