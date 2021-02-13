My Hero Academia Updates Fans on Pop Step's Critical Status

✖

My Hero Academia has finally updated fans on Pop Step's critical status with the newest Vigilantes chapter! While My Hero Academia: Vigilantes took a brief reprieve from the current intensity with a several chapter flashback exploring Knuckleduster's past as the hero O'Clock, Vigilantes has finally returned to the present with the newest chapter. But with the return to the present also comes the reminder of just how much damage Number Six did to Pop Step ever since he had Queen Bee take over her body and go on a rampage in Naruhata.

The last we had heard about Pop Step's condition in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes was several chapters ago. It was revealed that she had yet to wake up due to the physical and mental trauma inflicted on her body, and unfortunately, the newest update from Chapter 95 of the series is not so great either. As it turns out, she not only has yet to wake up but is under constant surveillance as he life is in danger through other means.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 95 begins with an update from Midnight, who has been keeping an eye on Pop Step directly. Unfortunately she reiterates how Pop Step has yet to wake up and the doctors are unsure about when she'll regain consciousness due to the physical impact on her body from Queen Bee's possession. Due to the attack on the police station with the previous chapter, security has been increased around Pop Step's body. Her family isn't even allowed in the room.

As for Koichi, he's still worried for Pop Step as well. He's been patrolling nonstop for several days (without even changing his clothes in between), and is eagerly waiting for her to wake up. He wants to connect in all of the ways they had connected before, and for their lives to return to a sense of normalcy. Considering how Pop Step feels about Koichi as well, she's sure to enjoy this decision from him as well.

Pop Step's critical condition will likely be one of the central anchors of the arc going forward as Koichi settles things with Number Six and the police, but there's also the chance that she never actually wakes up considering we never do meet any of these Vigilantes characters in the main series. But what do you think? How do you feel about this newest Pop Step update? Do you think she'll pull through? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!