‘My Hero Academia’ Teases An Awaited Vigilante Reunion

My Hero Academia hasn’t given much thought to vigilantism in its main series, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is down to ignore the profession. Sure, Pro Heroes may be where it’s at, but there are some quality vigilantes running around Tokyo.

Oh, and at long last, it looks like My Hero Academia is about to reunite three fan-favorite heroes after quite some time.

Recently, readers were given a heads up about My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and its reunion goals. Viz Media posted chapter 45 for fans, and its final pages saw three familiar faces come real close to running into each other.

The chapter ends with Crawler and Pop Step doing their usual vigilante deeds downtown. A rogue train villain is seen charging after Crawler as he runs, leaving Pop Step to follow behind. The plan is to wait for a Pro Hero to come and stop the choo-choo baddie, but Crawler almost loses his focuses when a stray figure catches his eye.

After all, Knuckleduster is back in town, and the older man decided to watch the two kids undertake their mission from the sky.

“Huh? Was that master up there just now,” Crawler asks himself as he looks up to a now-empty rooftop. “Just my imagination maybe.”

As usual, Pop Step is quick to bring Crawler back down to reality. “If it were him, he’d help us, no,” she asks.

Of course, readers know full well Knuckleduster was the one watching the mission from afar. He skips out on the duo before they can meet up, and his final words have left hope that he will meet up with his pupils before long.

“Hmm. Something else I’m forgetting to do today? Oh yeah, gotta shave.”

Just like his daughter requested, Knuckleduster is planning to shave off his facial hair, and the act may guide the man to more than a clean-shaven chin. After some time away, it sounds like the man is ready to slip into the look he made famous with Knuckleduster, and he’s got a lock on his former teammates. If there were a time for the vigilante to meet up with Crawler again, it would be on the horizon. Now, it’s only a matter of when Knuckleduster will make his move.

