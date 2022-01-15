My Hero Academia Unveils New Look At World Heroes Mission Blu-Ray

The world of My Hero Academia has expanded thanks in part to its three movies that hit theaters in Japan and around the world, with the World Heroes’ Mission presenting the young heroes of UA Academy with some of their biggest challenges to date. Introducing a new deadly cult, the film arriving in theaters last year and the Shonen franchise has given fans a new look at its upcoming home video release which is fit to bursting with extra features.

The story of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission saw Deku teaming up with Shoto Todoroki and Bakugo to battle a new deadly cult known as Humarize, which saw all Quirks as being a curse on humanity that needed to be eradicated. Expanding on the roster from previous films, the third film of the Shonen series brought together the young heroes from Class 1-A as well as professional heroes including Endeavor and Hawks. With this upcoming Blu-Ray release, fans will also be able to own a new OVA that features the number two hero Hawks, that has yet to make its way to the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Blu-Ray shared a new look at the physical release, giving fans of UA Academy plenty of new materials to dive into as well as the third film in the series that introduced plenty of new characters to the popular Shonen world forged by Kohei Horikoshi:

Creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t been shy about the fact that he feels he has about one year left of story for the manga series that has introduced us to the world of heroes and villains featuring the likes of All Might, All For One, Shigaraki, and more, leaving fans wondering what this might mean for future films. Originally, Horikoshi also stated that there could be as many as ten films in the series, which means that My Hero Academia could continue long after the manga’s story comes to a close.

The Blu-Ray edition of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is set to arrive in February in Japan, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed.

Will you be picking up this new Blu-Ray when it landed next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Atsushi101X