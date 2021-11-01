My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Reveals First Blu-ray Details

My Hero Academia has revealed the first release details for its new World Heroes’ Mission movie on Blu-ray and DVD! While the fifth season of the series was introducing fans to a whole new kind of world for the heroes and villains as they geared up for war in the next season, one of the most exciting aspects of the anime this Summer was seeing that the third film in the franchise also hit theaters of Japan. With the film now making its way internationally, it’s also gearing up for its next wave of releases in Japan.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission has revealed that the film will be hitting Blu-ray and DVD in Japan beginning on February 16th. With the film still making its way through international theaters as of this writing, unfortunately there are no Blu-ray details for the other regions just yet, but with the film hitting home video in Japan early next year it will also start a wave of home video and potential streaming releases for the new movie in the following months after it starts hitting shelves. That means even more fans will be able to check out the new movie.

https://twitter.com/heroaca_movie/status/1454976484515319809?s=20

The film kicked off its international releases this weekend in North America, and fans have responded well through not only their reviews on social media but have shown their love with its box office performances as well. Its limited screenings meant that some fans will have to wait for it to hit its own home video release, so at least now fans have an idea of when the new movie will finally be making its way to even more audiences next year. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is not yet rated, however, and runs for 104 minutes overall.

Funimation officially describes the new movie as such, “In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

