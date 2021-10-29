My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Blu-ray Is Now Up for Pre-Order

✖

The third movie of the My Hero Academia franchise arrived in theaters last year in Japan and North America, telling a new story of Class 1-A as it dealt with a dangerous cult that saw Quirks as a blight upon humanity. With Deku, Shoto Todoroki, and Bakugo taking center stage, the Shonen film is set to arrive on home video on August 23rd of this summer and now, fans can reserve their copies to dive into UA Academy's battle against Humarise. With the sixth season set to arrive this fall, 2022 is a big year for Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series.

While the heroes and the villains would have no problem in training their Quirks to achieve their goals, Humarise offered a unique threat for Hero Society, seeing superpowers as being a plague and something that needed to be wiped out in order to save humanity. Deku and his friends had enough of a problem with this murderous cult, but the young crime fighters also had to struggle with the fact that Midoriya was being framed for mass murder, sending them on the run as they tried to balance their current problems with their heroic activities at the same time. Introducing plenty of new villains and heroes alike, World Heroes Mission is definitely a story to check out for UA Academy fans.

Best Buy current is taking pre-orders for the physical release of My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission on their website, offering fans DVD and Blu-Ray copies, along with a unique steelbook that features not only Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, but the newly introduced character in Rody Soul.

Best Buy's official description for the third movie in the Shonen franchise reads as such:

"A team of young superheroes race against time in the nation of Otheon to thwart an evil organization's potentially apocalyptic scheme to rid the world of all superhuman powers. Further complications arise from the fact that one of them has been charged with murder."

With My Hero Academia currently in its final arc in the pages of its manga, the series has yet to reveal when, or if, a fourth movie will be released, though in the past, Kohei Horikoshi himself had hinted at the idea that the series could receive as many as ten feature-length films in the future.

Will you be adding World Heroes Mission to your My Hero Academia collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.