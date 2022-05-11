My Hero Academia Sketch Flings Deku and Bakugo Into the Past

✖

My Hero Academia has more characters than it knows what to do with at times, and over the years, it has focused quite heavily on Izuku Midoriya's group of friends. From Ochaco to Shoto, the gang has gone through a lot with Izuku, but no one has experienced more than Katsuki Bakugo. The explosive hero-to-be has known Deku since they were tikes, and now, a new sketch has gone live that explores their past with one another.

As you can see below, the art comes from one of the manga's editorial assistants. The user nstime23 posted the art for all to see, and it shows Izuku and Katsuki enjoying a festival together as kids.

To the left, Katsuki is shown dressed in a simple yukata with a floral haori layered over the top. With a snack in one hand, the blonde is leading his friend down a forest trail, and Izuku looks all too happy too follow. The green-haired boy is dressed similarly except for his haori having birds scattered throughout its print. And in one hand, My Hero Academia fans can see Izuku is holding a bag surely stuffed with sweets from a festival.

This adorable artwork looks back at a time where Izuku and Katsuki weren't pitted against one another because of their ambition. Well before Katsuki got his Quirk, the boy counted Izuku as a friend, but life tore the two apart to Izuku's chagrin. These days, the rivals are on better terms as All Might helped them learn their bond will actually make each other stronger. So who knows? Maybe the two pro heroes will get to visit a festival together as adults and bring this cute sketch full circle.

