My Hero Academia Season 6 Should Drop a New Poster Soon

My Hero Academia is on everyone's mind these days, and we have the manga to thank. The story kicked off its final arc not too long ago, and creator Kohei Horikoshi has been busy building up its battles while the team at Studio Bones works on the anime. And now, a new report is live suggesting a season six poster is set to drop soon.

The update comes from WSJ_Manga and a few other notable fan pages online. As Weekly Shonen Jump just went live in Japan, fans were quick to scour whatever digital copies they could find once the magazine was released. It was there fans were told My Hero Academia will drop a new poster for season six next week, so fans can expect a visual to debut in Weekly Shonen Jump #25.

As you can imagine, fans are geeking out over the update, and it is hard to blame them. After all, My Hero Academia has a lot on its plate with season six. The anime ended last season with a cliffhanger setting up the heroes for a special raid. This move comes after chatter of the League's merger with the Paranormal Liberation Army went live in season five. With the two forces combined, our villain have never been stronger, and Class 1-A has been roped into this big showdown with the crew. And as you can imagine, Izuku is bound to run into trouble on the battlefield.

This encounter will kickstart season six this fall, and fans are ready to get a first-look at the arc. A new poster would satisfy that itch for fans while giving Studio Bones to polish footage for a trailer down the line. And of course, My Hero Academia will be ready to go this fall when season six runs into its release window!

