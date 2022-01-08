My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Off Deku’s Stealth Costume

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay is putting the spotlight on Izuku Midoriya’s all-black stealth hero costume seen in the World Heroes’ Mission movie! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is getting ready to take over this new year, but 2021 was a pretty transformative year for the franchise as well. The manga not only hit its Final Act, but the anime returned for its fifth season of episodes and the third feature film in the franchise hit theaters around the world. This third movie took things to a worldwide scale with a mission involves heroes fighting all over the world.

Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo were recruited by Endeavor for a dangerous new mission that took them around the world in order to put a stop to a world spanning terrorist threat, and for a bit of it each of the heroes sported a cool new, all-black look in order to sneak in an area without being noticed. This new look was at the front of all the promotional materials for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission for a reason, and now fans can enjoy it in a whole new way thanks to some awesome cosplay from artist @lorentz_iwood on Instagram! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission released around the world last year, and has become the biggest movie in the franchise yet thanks to all of its box office success. Funimation has yet to set an official home video or digital release date for the movie as of this writing, but the Japanese home video release will apparently include some exclusive new material for the movie. Funimation officially describes My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission as such:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

What do you think? Were you able to catch My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission in theaters last year? How did it stack up to the first two movies in the series? What kind of movie are you hoping to see the next time around? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything My Hero Academia in the comments!