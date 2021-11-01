My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Reveals Opening Weekend Box Office

My Hero Academia has revealed the opening weekend box office for the release of the World Heroes’ Mission movie in North America! After making its debut in Japan earlier this Summer alongside the then airing fifth season of the series, the third major feature film in the franchise has finally kicked off its slate of international releases this Fall. This began with its limited North American debut that saw the film screening in 1,500 theaters across the United States and Canada and was a huge hit with fans according to their first responses to the film on social media.

Box Office Mojo had previously reported that its opening day box office numbers were near the $3 million USD mark, and their newest report has revealed how the film performed over its opening weekend. Ranking fourth in the domestic box office over the October 29-31 weekend, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission has earned $6,403,286 USD in 1,581 theaters across the United States. On top of its prior $29 million USD earnings internationally, the film is now sitting at $35.7 million USD worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There has yet to be word on whether or not there will be additional screenings in the United States (or a potential Blu-ray or streaming release date), but following its screenings in North America, Funimation will also be bringing the film to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America (in Spanish and Portuguese), Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Finland. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is not yet rated, and runs for 104 minutes overall. Funimation officially describes the new movie as such:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

What do you think of these opening weekend box office numbers for My Hero Academia’s new movie? Were you able to catch My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission in theaters? If so, what did you think of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – Box Office Mojo