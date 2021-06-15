My Hero Academia Episode 101 Promo Teases the Calm Before the Storm

✖

My Hero Academia has recently finished the Joint Training Exercise Arc that pitted the heroes of Class 1-A against their rivals in 1-B, and the next episode of the anime is hinting at a holiday celebration before the arrival of one of the darkest story arcs to date. With "My Villain Academia" right around the corner, Midoriya and his friends are looking to celebrate the Holidays before Shigaraki and the other members of the League of Villains take the series into a decidedly mature direction with a story arc that will change the Shonen universe forever.

During the Joint Training Exercise Arc, Class 1-A was able to pull off a major victory, proving that the combination of training and real-life experience has made Deku and his fellow crime fighters reach a brand new level. The biggest event that took place during the arc was most assuredly the revelation of Midoriya's new ability that sprung up from within the Quirk of One For All, allowing Deku to access the new power known as "Blackwhip". With this upcoming anime episode offering Deku and his friends a brief respite, they'll need all the help they can get following the events that take place during "My Villain Academia,"

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared the preview video of My Hero Academia's upcoming episode, along with several images that prove that Deku and his fellow classmates can play just as hard as they work, celebrating the holidays months before the winter season takes place:

My Hero Academia Episode 101 Preview. Airs: June 19 pic.twitter.com/Q4nCUP4Uq3 — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) June 12, 2021

The My Villain Academia Arc won't just focus on a deadly new battle for the main villains of the Shonen series, but it will also show audiences the origins of a number of antagonists, including the likes of Shigaraki, Twice, Toga, and more. Needless to say, the heroes might not have a role to play in this next arc, but nothing will ever be the same following the conclusion of this terrifying storyline.

Are you prepared for the arrival of the next arc that will focus on the villains? Which antagonist are you most excited to learn more about in My Villain Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.