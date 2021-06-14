My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Will Premiere With a Tie-In Manga

✖

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission will be making its debut in Japan with a special tie-in manga! My Hero Academia's manga might be starting its final act, and the anime might currently be making its way through its fifth season, but those are far from the only things to look forward to from the franchise this year. My Hero Academia will also be branching out with its third feature film that will take Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki across the entire world to deal with a villainous new terrorist group as they team with all sorts of pro heroes.

This new film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, will be launching in theaters in Japan later this Summer and has now announced that fans in attendance will also be able to nab a special tie-in manga from original series creator Kohei Horikoshi. This special tie-in, dubbed "Vol. World Heroes," features a cover and some original material from Horikoshi and will be limited to the first one-million fans that are able to catch it in theaters. You can check out the tie-in manga's cover below from the film's official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission releases August 6th in Japan, but unfortunately no details about a potential international release have been made known just yet. The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity."

The synopsis further continues with, "In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

