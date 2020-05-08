My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Season 3 Reveals New Release Window Due to Pandemic

Due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, many anime scheduled to premiere during the Spring 2020 season have since been postponed for a later date. This included many of the already running weekly series, but some seasonal debuts like Season 2 of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- had to shift their schedule altogether. One of the notable early on delays from the effects of the COVID-19 disease was the final season of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. After being delayed without a return date in place a few weeks ago, the official website for the series has set a new Summer release window.

According to the series' official website, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax will now be premiering this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season. Originally scheduled for an April 9th premiere, the cast and staff behind the series assured fans that they will be progressing to this new broadcast date with an emphasis on health and safety for those involved.

This third season serves as the final one for the series as it adapts the last few novels left from Wataru Watari and Ponkan8's original light novel series. The Summer 2020 anime season is looking pretty stacked. Beyond the hopeful return of the other anime that have been delayed as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the Summer 2020 anime season now has the rescheduled returns of Re:Zero, SNAFU, and Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld as part of the growing line up for July.

When it does finally make its premiere, assuming the July release can move forward without any major issues, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax has been officially licensed by Sentai Filmworks for an English language release. This means will be streaming at least on HIDIVE alongside its debut in Japan, but other streaming platform details have yet to be revealed for the third and final season as of this writing.

