Naruto Reanimates Classic Scenes in Special Anniversary Trailer

Naruto Uzumaki came to life decades ago, and this year, his anime is celebrating its biggest milestone to date. On October 3rd, the anime turned 20 years old, and fans were quick to commemorate the occasion online. Of course, the series itself did as well by launching an official website, and fans were treated to an anniversary PV for good measure. And if you thought the clip looked a bit different than expected, well – you would be spot on.

After all, the new trailer is nearly ten minutes long, and it features a number of redone scenes from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. From the first fight at the Valley of the End to Asuma's stand against the Akatsuki, plenty of moments from the anime were reanimated for this clip. And as you can see below, fans are geeking out.

STUDIO PIERRIOT RE-ANIMATED NARUTO FOR THE 20th ANNIVERSARY!! pic.twitter.com/N3daQZry5r — Naruto Posts (@NarutoXposts) October 3, 2022

Of course, the team at Studio Pierrot oversaw this makeover as its staff handled the original anime series. In fact, it oversees Boruto: Naruto Next Generations currently, and the anime has had some animation highlights to date. Naruto and Sasuke's expanded fight against Momoshiki remains a highlight for fans, and of course, the debut of Baryon Mode is hard to forget.

Now, Studio Pierrot has brought its updated visuals to Naruto, and fans admit this makeover suits the series. The second half of Naruto Shippuden did not have outdated animation, but to new fans, the original anime may seem old school. After all, Team 7 came to television back in 2002, and its style was fairly static. Still, the original artwork holds a special place with fans, and this new tribute definitely comes down to individual taste.

What do you think of this special makeover? Should Naruto look into a full-fledge reboot down the line...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.