Naruto Cosplay Hypes Up the Three Sannin

Naruto didn't really team up its three legendary Sannin as much as fans would have hoped to see over the course of its run, but one awesome cosplay has brought them all together at last! Naruto introduced the idea of three legendary shinobi that were the strongest in the Hidden Leaf Village, and over the course of the series steadily revealed Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru. While fans didn't get to see the three of them acting with one another during the peak of their respective powers (or even really have a full fight), their status made them icons for the franchise.

Thankfully each of the three eventually lived up to their titles in different ways with Jiraiya as Naruto Uzumaki's mentor, Tsunade taking over as the Fifth Hokage, and Orochimaru being a primary antagonist, and each of them has stood out in some big ways as a result. Now they have been brought together for a cool reunion as artist @yaizaperezs on TikTok has not only showed off a great look as Jiraiya, but Tsunade and Orochimaru with some legendary cosplay fit for all three Sannin. Check it out below:

What's Next for Naruto?

The original Naruto anime is actually priming for a massive comeback with a special new 20th Anniversary series that will be spanning four episodes showcasing Team 7 in the very first iteration of the franchise. Originally scheduled to premiere on September 3rd and air over the course of the next few weeks, it was unfortunately delayed at the last moment as the team behind the new Naruto episodes revealed they need more time to deliver the best kind of experience for Naruto fans as possible. The story for these new episodes is still unknown but it was teased as such during its initial announcement:

"The pre-Shippuden Team 7 members—Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi—appear in the teaser visual! What kind of story will be told in this completely new NARUTO animation?! Stay tuned!" If you wanted to check out more of the new Naruto entries right now, you can currently check out the special Minato Namikaze one-shot manga from Masashi Kishimoto himself for the 20th Anniversary and the ongoing Boruto: Two Blue Vortex timeskip sequel to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. They're both available to read for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Which is your favorite of the three legendary Sannin? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything in the comments!