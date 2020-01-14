Naruto Cosplay Gives Kurenai a Glam Makeover

Back in the day, Naruto kept its power scale on the lower end. The series began with Kakashi at the top of the list thanks to his Sharingan powers, and fans were in awe over his powers. Of course, it did not take long before a few more jounin ninja showed up, and one fan decided to honor Kakashi’s friend Kurenai with a special cosplay.

Over on Instagram, a fan known as alexy_sky_ posted a photo of their recent tribute. They ushered in the new year with an impressive cosplay that glammed up Kurenai.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the Naruto cosplay is a simple one that foregoes any major deviations. The look sees alexy_sky_ in a black long-sleeve shirt that is covered by a jounin flak jacket. In one hand, the girl is hold a kunai while her other hand is propped on her hip.

The glam part of this cosplay comes with the fan’s makeup. Kurenai is a pretty down-to-earth ninja and doesn’t bother with dolling up. However, this look takes Kurenai to the nines with a colorful lip, shaped brows, and eye shadow. Of course, the heroine has red eyes as usual, and the cosplay brings them to life with custom contact lenses. And when it comes to hair, Kurenai’s long locks are made even more luscious in this shoot.

Obviously, alexy_sky_ did an impressive job with her look, and it would even impressive Sarutobi Asuma. Kurenai might not be a frontline character in the franchise, but she has her niche. And thanks to this Naruto cosplay, fans of the jounin are feeling good these days.

What do you think about this adorable cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

