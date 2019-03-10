‘Naruto’ Fan Goes Viral Over Brainy Jiraiya Tribute

Naruto fans will go to most any length to show their favorite ninja some love. Over the years, millions have pledged their loyalty to the Hidden Leaf, but it seems one Sannin stan is taking things to the next level.

After all, it isn’t everyday someone shows you love with a spot-on Texas Instruments portrait.

Over on Reddit, a user by the name Shinra-T got anime fans buzzing with their sweet Naruto tribute. The fan decided to try their hand at drawing Jiraiya, but they turned to their TI-83 Plus rather than graphite to get the job done.

“Took me a few hours, but well worth it,” Shinra-T explained.

As you can see above, the drawing is impressive for an 8-bit design, and that doesn’t even account for its calculator origins. The iconic ninja can be seen in his famous crouched stance with a hand raised out. Donning his usual sandals, Jiraiya’s hair is as longer as ever in this pixelated sketched, and it feels like Gamabunta is about to leap onto the screen at any time.

As for how this fan pulled off the drawing, it didn’t take any equations to line up this sketch. Shinra-T admits he used his device’s draw function to bring the ninja to life, but he had to go pixel by pixel. So, if you have plans to take on Tsunade or Orochimaru next, then you better make sure your patience is fully charged.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

