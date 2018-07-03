‘Naruto’ Spoilers Detail an Emotional Reunion

These days, it looks like Naruto is going right for the heartstrings. The series is one of anime’s best, and its legacy paved the way for Boruto to come about. So, you can bet audiences will shed a tear over the sequel when its next episode goes live.

After all, the new episode will feature one heart-wrenching reunion that fans didn’t know they needed.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump hit shelves with its latest issue, and the magazine had a slew of updates for fans. One of them was for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and it contained a spoiler-filled synopsis for episode 64.

You can check out the blurb below thanks to Organic Dinosaur over on Reddit:

“In order to save Naruto, who’s been kidnapped by Momoshiki and his comrades…Boruto, Sasuke, and the Five Kage head together to another world! While Sasuke and the Five Kage are wound in a fierce battle against Momoshiki and Kinshiki, Boruto and Naruto reunite. Even though this parent and child have only been disagreeing with one another, the time has finally come for them to reconcile!”

So, there you have it. The reunion between Naruto and Boruto will happen sooner than you may have guessed. After the Hokage was stolen from the Leaf Village, the traumatic event prompted Boruto to do a turnaround after he saw how strong Naruto was. Now, the father-son pair will reunite under some rather tense conditions, and Boruto promises the two will finally reconcile their differences as Momoshiki lords over them.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.