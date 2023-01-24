Naruto Promo Teases Boruto's Code Arc Premiere

It's almost time, everyone. If you have been waiting for the Boruto manga to tackle the Code arc, then you will be thriving soon. After all, the show's team confirmed the arc would drop in 2023, and now the first episode titles for the big saga have gone live.

The update was shared on social media today as TV Guide listings in Japan were refreshed. In fact, three episodes titles for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations were released, and you can check them out below:

Claw Marks – Episode 287



Captives – Episode 288



Qualification – Episode 289



As you can see above, it looks like these episodes are going to kick off the Code arc at last. If you are caught up with the manga, you know what "Claw Marks" will set up. Code uses his ability to make dimensional claw marks to travel, and Code is determined to hit up the Hidden Leaf. It's no secret he is after Kawaki, after all, and the boy is chilling in the Hidden Leaf with Naruto and the whole Uzumaki gang.

As for the following episode titles, well – we can expect a hostage situation to come around. Manga readers will remember Code's attack against Shikadai, and that will come to the television series shortly. And before long, well – fans will get to see Code expand his grudge against Boruto, Kawaki, and the whole Hidden Leaf.

If you are not caught up with Boruto, you do have time to brush up on the anime. The series is working through a special story right now inspired by the Sasuke's Shinden manga. The Code arc will not begin until early February, so you better head to Hulu or Crunchyroll to catch up!

What do you make of this latest Boruto update? Are you ready for Naruto's next arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.