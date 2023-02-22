Naruto Celebrates Boruto's Newest Chapter With Special Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now closer than ever to finally bringing us to that timeskip that kicked off the sequel series with its newest chapter, and now the series has dropped a special promo to help celebrate the release of Chapter 78! The manga is currently setting the stage for its next major arc as it continues to work through the immediate aftermath of everything that happened when Code invaded the Hidden Leaf Village. It's been teased throughout the last few chapters that an even bigger battle is coming on the horizon, and things are quickly getting more intense as a result.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been waiting patiently for the day that the manga would finally kick off the flashforward that started the series, and while we are not at that stage quite yet, the newest chapter of the series takes some significant steps forward towards this terrible future. To tease everything that happens in the chapter, the official Twitter account for the manga has dropped a special promo teasing Chapter 78's events. You can check it out below:

What Happens in Boruto Chapter 78?

Chapter 78 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations picks up shortly after Kawaki traps Naruto and Hinata within his space to protect them while he sets out to eliminate Boruto to keep Momoshiki from taking over his body permanently. After managing to escape the Hidden Leaf Village, Boruto manages to track down Kawaki and the two of them kick off their most intense fight yet as Kawaki is out to kill. This leads to a few moments that Kawaki truly can't come back from either.

It's here that while trying to attack Sarada, Kawaki ends up giving Boruto the cut across his eye that we see in the flashforward at the beginning. This gives us our most concrete lead in to that terrible future just yet, but now it's a matter of seeing how we actually get to that point from here. Kawaki is able to escape the fight thanks to Momoshiki taking over Boruto's body and helping him run away, so that's just a huge mystery also building as we inch closer to its climax.

What did you think of Boruto's newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!